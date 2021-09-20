National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - September is National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month and draws attention to the startling statistic that more than 15,000 children in the United States alone are diagnosed with cancer each year. Since 1998, Hyundai Hope on Wheels has made the funding of research into the advancement of treatments a priority, donating $185 million over the lifetime of the organization with this year’s $13 million contribution. Thirteen-year-old cancer survivor Alex Ferm joins us to share more about National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month and how we can all help make a difference in the fight against childhood cancer.

For more information visit hyundaihopeonwheels.org.