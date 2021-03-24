Navigating Covid-19 vaccinations on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - While mass vaccination sites have the capacity to vaccinate large numbers of people every day, reaching vulnerable populations has been a critical challenge. To be efficient and ensure equitable access to the vaccine for more patients, these sites require medical and logistical expertise, as well as the right technology.

Nick Frenzer joins us to help explain this undertaking and how patients across the country can easily schedule their vaccinations.

Visit www.epic.com for more information.