Menu

Watch
Coast Live

Actions

Navigating Covid-19 vaccinations on Coast Live

items.[0].videoTitle
Posted at 5:31 PM, Mar 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-24 17:31:57-04

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - While mass vaccination sites have the capacity to vaccinate large numbers of people every day, reaching vulnerable populations has been a critical challenge. To be efficient and ensure equitable access to the vaccine for more patients, these sites require medical and logistical expertise, as well as the right technology.
Nick Frenzer joins us to help explain this undertaking and how patients across the country can easily schedule their vaccinations.

Visit www.epic.com for more information.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Safely Back to School

State of Education