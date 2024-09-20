Neptune Festival Celebrates 50 years on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va—The Neptune Festival is celebrating 50 years of beachfront fun this year. The Golden Festival Weekend kicks off Friday, September 27 and runs until Sunday, September 29th.

The event features 33 Blocks of Fun with almost everything on the Boardwalk being FREE! There are vendors, food and shopping with more than 400-displays along the boardwalk.

Every year sand sculptors come internationally and domestically to participate in the highly anticipated International Sandsculpting Championship. Artists compete for prizes and even there are some free sculpting clinics for families, bringing professional sculptors from 12 countries worldwide to compete. If families want to get in on the fun they can take a free sand sculpting clinics taught by the pros!

To get a complete list of the festival schedule including a free by Bruce Hornsby, click on the link below.

neptunefestival.com

