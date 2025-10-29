New book sheds light on the historical "Witch of Pungo" on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Author Scott Moore discusses his new book "The Witch of Pungo," illuminating the story of Grace Sherwood, who was "ducked" into the Lynnhaven River on suspicions of witchcraft — and survived.
"The Witch of Pungo" can be found in local bookstores and online.
Background on the book, courtesy of Scott Moore:
In 1706, Grace Sherwood was “ducked” after her neighbors in Princess Anne County accused her of witchcraft. Binding and throwing her into the Lynnhaven River, they waited to see whether she would float to the top (evidence of her guilt) or sink (proof of her innocence). Incredibly, she survived. This bizarre spectacle became an early piece of Virginia folklore as stories about Sherwood, the “Witch of Pungo,” spread. Her legend still looms large in Tidewater. In 2006, Governor Tim Kaine even issued an informal pardon of Sherwood, read aloud by the mayor of Virginia Beach before the annual reenactment of Sherwood’s ducking.
Growing up in Coastal Virginia, Moore often heard the whispers of Sherwood’s legend. Years later, as a historian, he found himself less interested in whether Sherwood truly practiced witchcraft and more fascinated by how her story has been told—and retold—over generations.
This is the first book to explore Grace Sherwood’s life and cultural impact in depth. Anyone interested in colonial Virginia, American folklore, and the history and legacy of witch trials will find much to enjoy in this spellbinding book.
Why does this story still hold such power?