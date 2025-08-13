New Campaign New Heights on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA—The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles is taking speeding to a whole new limits, and the campaign is sure to draw attention. It’s called “You Speed You Lose.” VDMV has erected a 54-foot ladder to remind drivers of the real impact of speeding. This ad is just one way we are reminding folks of the very real effect of speed. For example, DMV says hitting a pedestrian at 40 mph delivers the same trauma as falling from 54 feet — about five stories high.

The bright yellow ladder stands at The Diamond, the home of Richmond’s Flying Squirrels baseball team.

