New Documentary Rise of the Legion on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA—The award-winning film Rise of the Legion explores the evolution of Norfolk State University’s Spartan Legion Marching Band—from its rebranding in 1974 through the dynamic 1980s, when the band became a cultural force comparable to today’s social influencers.

Coast Live brought in Legion Band members in the studio and spoke with the film’s co-director, Adrian S. Woodard, and Band Director William Bethea, as the Legion celebrates its 50th anniversary.

Homecoming Screening: Rise of The Legion

October 23, 2025 7 pm.

Must RSVP