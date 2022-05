HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Stunt Coordinator and Comic Book Artist Dante Fernandez stops by Coast Live to discuss "Lumpia With A Vengeance," a new action-comedy film that has ties to Hampton Roads.

You can catch a special screening of “Lumpia with a Vengeance” this Saturday, May 14 at 3 p.m. at AMC Theatres at Lynnhaven Mall, in celebration of Asian Pacific Heritrage Month!

Get tickets at bit.ly/vabeachlumpia

Learn more at lumpiamovie.com.