New Movie "Block Party" on Coast Live

Posted at 1:44 PM, Jun 10, 2022

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Actress Margaret Avery joins Coast Live to discuss her upcoming film on BET, “Block Party.” "Block Party" begins streaming on BET+ on June 16.



Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.