New play "Mufaro's Beautiful Daughters" coming to Hampton University on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Iris Goode-Middleton, Professor of Theatre at Hampton University, and Dr. Demarr Woods, Chair of the Department of Music & Performing Arts at Hampton University, join Coast Live to share a look at "Mufaro's Beautiful Daughters," a play that examines selfishness, altruism, and the true meaning of beauty, based on the award-winning book by John Steptoe.
Hampton Players Presents
“Mufaro’s Beautiful Daughters"
Saturday, March 25
1 p.m. and 7 p.m.
Armstrong Hall Little Theatre
Hampton University
