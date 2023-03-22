New play "Mufaro's Beautiful Daughters" coming to Hampton University on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Iris Goode-Middleton, Professor of Theatre at Hampton University, and Dr. Demarr Woods, Chair of the Department of Music & Performing Arts at Hampton University, join Coast Live to share a look at "Mufaro's Beautiful Daughters," a play that examines selfishness, altruism, and the true meaning of beauty, based on the award-winning book by John Steptoe.

Hampton Players Presents

“Mufaro’s Beautiful Daughters"

Saturday, March 25

1 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Armstrong Hall Little Theatre

Hampton University

Click here for tickets!

Learn more at HamptonU.edu, and follow the Hampton University Theatre on Facebook!

