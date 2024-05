HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Allison Hechtkopf, Executive Director of Aviva Pembroke, joins Coast Live to discuss the upcoming senior living community's beautiful grounds and its dedication to meeting the ever-changing needs of seniors in Hampton Roads.

Aviva Pembroke is located near the Town Center section of Virginia Beach, and plans to open its doors in October. To see what's in store, visit avivapembroke.com or call (757) 961-3046.

Presented by Beth Sholom Village

www.bethsholomvillage.com