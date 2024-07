HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Did you know that heat pump sales in the U.S. have increased by more than 50% in the past five years and overtook sales of gas furnaces in 2022?

A Midea-commissioned survey indicates that most homeowners don’t understand the difference between the two, but knowing what a heat pump can do can not only help save money—it can help the environment at the same time.

Paid for by Midea.

www.mideacomfort.us