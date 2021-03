HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Comedian and Saturday Night Live star, Kenan Thompson will take kids on a wild and slimy ride as the host of Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards 2021. We talk to young nominee Dylan Gilmore about his awesome career and the upcoming awards show!

Watch Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards 2021 live on Saturday, March 13 at 7:30 p.m. on Nickelodeon, TeenNick, Nictoons or Nick Jr.