Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Coast Live

Actions

No Senior Left Behind on Thanksgiving on Coast Live

Feeding Seniors On Coast Live
Posted

HAMPTON ROADS, VA—As the holidays approach, it is a good reminder that in 2023, 44% of seniors reported feeling lonely during the season. To help seniors feel connected, Outreach Coalition is bringing Thanksgiving dinner to hundreds of citizens throughout Hampton Roads.

With the help of local churches, organizations, and volunteers, you can provide non-perishable goods, donate money, or recommend a senior who would like a meal delivered.

Remember, despite high celebration rates, feelings of loneliness and social isolation are common and can be amplified during the holidays.

Outreach Coalition
Thanksgiving Meals for Local Seniors
Recommend a Senior Or Sign Up
Deadline Nov 1
757-644-0453

More from Coast Live

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sign up for our Morning E-mail Newsletter to receive the latest headlines in your inbox.

True Crime 757 Podcast