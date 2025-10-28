No Senior Left Behind on Thanksgiving on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA—As the holidays approach, it is a good reminder that in 2023, 44% of seniors reported feeling lonely during the season. To help seniors feel connected, Outreach Coalition is bringing Thanksgiving dinner to hundreds of citizens throughout Hampton Roads.

With the help of local churches, organizations, and volunteers, you can provide non-perishable goods, donate money, or recommend a senior who would like a meal delivered.

Remember, despite high celebration rates, feelings of loneliness and social isolation are common and can be amplified during the holidays.

Outreach Coalition

Thanksgiving Meals for Local Seniors

Recommend a Senior Or Sign Up

Deadline Nov 1

757-644-0453