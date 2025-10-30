No Slipper for This Cinderella on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA— Everyone knows the story of Cinderella, right? Well, the Virginia Opera is sharing a new take on the fairytale courtesy of Rossini. In this version, Cinderella doesn't lose a glass slipper but instead a bracelet.

This production is perfect for first-time audiences, featuring dazzling music, humorous twists, and a timeless story of kindness being rewarded—all in a live theatrical experience that both children and adults can enjoy together.

Performance Dates

Friday, November 7 at 7:30 PM & Sunday, November 9 at 2:30 PM

Tickets at: vaopera.org/cinderella.

Presented by: Virginia Opera