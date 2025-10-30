Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
No Slipper for This Cinderella on Coast Live

Va Opera on Coast Live
Posted

HAMPTON ROADS, VA— Everyone knows the story of Cinderella, right? Well, the Virginia Opera is sharing a new take on the fairytale courtesy of Rossini. In this version, Cinderella doesn't lose a glass slipper but instead a bracelet.

This production is perfect for first-time audiences, featuring dazzling music, humorous twists, and a timeless story of kindness being rewarded—all in a live theatrical experience that both children and adults can enjoy together.

Performance Dates
Friday, November 7 at 7:30 PM & Sunday, November 9 at 2:30 PM

Tickets at: vaopera.org/cinderella.

Presented by: Virginia Opera

