Norfolk-based hip-hop act "Billy Mercury and the Groovemnt" performs on Coast Live

NORFOLK, Va. — Vocalist Billy Mercury and guitarist Cortne Lawrence from "The Groovemnt" take the Coast Live stage to perform two original songs, "Far Away" and "Dreams."

Catch Billy Mercury and the Groovemnt at "The Essence of Heart & Soul Festival," an event that celebrates Black history and culture through a variety of presentations, when the band performs at 4 p.m. at Slover Library in Downtown Norfolk.

The Essence of Heart & Soul Festival

Slover Library, Downtown Norfolk

235 E Plume St, Norfolk, VA 23510

Saturday, Feb. 4

1-5 p.m.

Listen to The Groovemnt's album, "1 W/ the Groovemnt," on Spotify.

Instagram: @thegroovemnt

