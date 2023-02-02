Watch Now
Coast Live

Actions

Norfolk-based hip-hop act "Billy Mercury and the Groovemnt" performs on Coast Live

Posted at 6:18 PM, Feb 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-02 18:18:20-05

NORFOLK, Va. — Vocalist Billy Mercury and guitarist Cortne Lawrence from "The Groovemnt" take the Coast Live stage to perform two original songs, "Far Away" and "Dreams."

Catch Billy Mercury and the Groovemnt at "The Essence of Heart & Soul Festival," an event that celebrates Black history and culture through a variety of presentations, when the band performs at 4 p.m. at Slover Library in Downtown Norfolk.

The Essence of Heart & Soul Festival
Slover Library, Downtown Norfolk
235 E Plume St, Norfolk, VA 23510
Saturday, Feb. 4
1-5 p.m.
Click here for more information!

Listen to The Groovemnt's album, "1 W/ the Groovemnt," on Spotify.
Instagram: @thegroovemnt

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

WTKR News 3 Streaming App Promo

Watch WTKR News 3 free, 24/7 on your smart TV