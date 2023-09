HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Norfolk-based hip hop artists It's Tha Koncept and Big Torrin take the Coast Live stage to perform two original songs, "Call Me 'O'" and "Travel with Love & Light," for Acoustic Music Friday.

UPDATE: The Black Ink Block Party & Lit Fest mentioned in this interview has been canceled due to severe weather.

You can find more work from It's Tha Koncept and Big Torrin at the following links: