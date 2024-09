HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Singer/songwriter Allegra DuChaine performs two original songs, "Don't Call Me Baby" and "Me Time," on the Coast Live stage for Acoustic Music Friday.

Catch Allegra DuChaine performing locally:



Friday, 9/13 from 5 - 8 p.m. at Smartmouth Pilot House

Saturday, 9/14 at Aloft Hotel in Chesapeake, 8 -11p.m.

Saturday, 9/21 from 8 - 11 p.m. at Iron Horse in Ashland

October 12 from 2 - 5 p.m. at Benchtop Brewing

Follow Allegra DuChaine online: