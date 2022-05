HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – John Wesley Shipp chats with Coast Live about his upcoming appearance at this weekend’s Tidewater Comicon!

Tidewater Comicon takes place May 14-15 at the Virginia Beach Convention Center, and will feature celebrity guests, comic book creators, voice actors, and much more! Coast Live's very own Chandler Nunnally will be moderating a panel with actor John Wesley Shipp on Saturday at 4pm. You don’t want to miss it!

Visit tidewatercomicon.com for tickets and more information.