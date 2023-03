NORFOLK, Va. — Grant Gustin chats with Chandler Nunnally about his career-defining lead role as Barry Allen on CW's "The Flash," which is coming to an end after nine seasons. Gustin reflects on personal milestones, what he's learned along the way, and what it was like to work with John Wesley Shipp, his co-star on "The Flash" who also hails from Norfolk!

The ninth season of CW's "The Flash" airs Wednesdays on WGNT27! Learn more at CWtv.com.