HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Actor and movement artist Dushaun Thompson joins April Woodard to discuss his journey from NSU to Hollywood, and his experience performing "I'm Just Ken" alongside Ryan Gosling at the 96th Academy Awards.
Norfolk State alum on performing "I'm Just Ken" at the Oscars on Coast Live
Posted at 4:25 PM, Mar 15, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-15 16:25:12-04
