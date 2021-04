HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - the Festival joins with Virginia Stage Company and Norfolk State University Theatre Company to present a staged reading of August Wilson’s "How I Learned What I Learned". Anthony Stockard, NSU Theatre Company's Producing Artistic Director, joins us with the details!

August Wilson's How I Learned What I Learned

April 14-25

Virginia Arts Festival

Bank Street Stage

Socially distant ticket pods: vafest.org