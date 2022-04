HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Mike Harrington from Carolina Retreats talks with Coast Live about the vacation rental market, how the hospitality industry has changed throughout the pandemic, and what you need to do if you're looking to book a vacation rental in NC this Summer.

For more information visit CarolinaRetreats.com.

The Better Business Break is brought to you by Southern Bank, the Bank of Better Business™.

Visit SouthernBank.com.