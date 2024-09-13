Nothing Bundt Cakes a Sweet History on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va.— Nothing Bundt Cakes was started by two women in Las Vegas in 1997. By 2015, Robert and Sherry Whitaker opened a location of their own here in Hampton Roads, the rest as they say was a sweet history.

Perfect for every occasion, the delightful cakes are an ideal centerpiece for celebrations of the season. The bakery just released its autumn flavors Caramel Apple Cider and Pumpkin Spice cakes.

Nothing Bundt Cakes also partners with local organizations to spread their sweetness throughout the community.

Nothing Bundt Cakes

