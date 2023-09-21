NSU basketball head coach discusses upcoming Tip-Off Weekend on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Robert Jones is in his 11th season as the head coach of Norfolk State's men's basketball program. He has led the team to 188 wins, the MEAC tournament finals the last four years with post-seasons, and brought home two MEAC Championships. Coach Jones joins Coast Live to share his excitement and anticipation for the upcoming season ahead of Tip-Off Weekend.

Check out these events happening for NSU Tip-Off Weekend:



Thursday, September 28 : "Heels and Hoops" — 6 - 8 p.m., Echols Hall

Friday, September 29 : 10 th Annual Tip-Off Dinner —6 p.m., Norfolk Marriott

Saturday, September 30 : Spartan Madness — 7 p.m., Echols Hall. Doors open at 6 p.m.

Sunday, October 1: Norfolk State Coaches Clinic — 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Echols Hall

