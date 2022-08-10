Watch Now
Coast Live

Actions

NSU Football Star Rayquan Smith on Coast Live

Posted at 3:08 PM, Aug 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-10 15:08:51-04

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Since the Supreme Court made it legal for student athletes to profit off of their name, jerseys and image, athletes are finally able to capitalize on their own brand the same way that universities have for decades prior.

Norfolk State University's Rayquan Smith has been dubbed the "King of the NIL" (name,image and likeness), and as he shares on Coast Live, it requires strategy and discipline to juggle the responsibilities of academics, athletics, and brand management.

Follow @Rsmith24 for updates on Rayquan's journey!

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively Hampton Roads

Backpack Blitz: Back-to-school supply drive to help hundreds of local families