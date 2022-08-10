NSU Football Star Rayquan Smith on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Since the Supreme Court made it legal for student athletes to profit off of their name, jerseys and image, athletes are finally able to capitalize on their own brand the same way that universities have for decades prior.

Norfolk State University's Rayquan Smith has been dubbed the "King of the NIL" (name,image and likeness), and as he shares on Coast Live, it requires strategy and discipline to juggle the responsibilities of academics, athletics, and brand management.

