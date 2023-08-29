NSU Head Football Coach shares insights ahead of season opener on Coast Live

Watch Now
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Dawson Odums, Head Football Coach at Norfolk State University, joins Coast Live to chat about the team's prospects and preparations ahead of the big season opener, the Labor Day Classic.

Here's a list of the Labor Day Classic Weekend Events:

  • Health Fest
    Thursday, 8/31 from 12–4pm
    On Campus
  • College Colors Pep Rally
    Friday, 9/1 from noon - 3 p.m.
    Spartan Gardens
    #CollegeColorsDay
  • Labor Day Social Hour
    Friday, 9/1 from 6 - 8 p.m.
    Roger Brown’s Restaurant & Sports Bar, Portsmouth
  • Heels and Helmets
    Thursday, 8/31 from 7 - 9 p.m.
    Interactive Introduction to Football for Women
  • Labor Day Classic Tailgate
    Saturday, 9/2 at 10 a.m.
  • NSU vs VSU
    Saturday, 9/2 at 2 p.m.

Paid for by Norfolk State University Athletics
