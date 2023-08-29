NSU Head Football Coach shares insights ahead of season opener on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Dawson Odums, Head Football Coach at Norfolk State University, joins Coast Live to chat about the team's prospects and preparations ahead of the big season opener, the Labor Day Classic.
Here's a list of the Labor Day Classic Weekend Events:
- Health Fest
Thursday, 8/31 from 12–4pm
On Campus
- College Colors Pep Rally
Friday, 9/1 from noon - 3 p.m.
Spartan Gardens
#CollegeColorsDay
- Labor Day Social Hour
Friday, 9/1 from 6 - 8 p.m.
Roger Brown’s Restaurant & Sports Bar, Portsmouth
- Heels and Helmets
Thursday, 8/31 from 7 - 9 p.m.
Interactive Introduction to Football for Women
- Labor Day Classic Tailgate
Saturday, 9/2 at 10 a.m.
- NSU vs VSU
Saturday, 9/2 at 2 p.m.
