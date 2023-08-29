NSU Head Football Coach shares insights ahead of season opener on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Dawson Odums, Head Football Coach at Norfolk State University, joins Coast Live to chat about the team's prospects and preparations ahead of the big season opener, the Labor Day Classic.

Here's a list of the Labor Day Classic Weekend Events:



Health Fest

Thursday, 8/31 from 12–4pm

On Campus

Friday, 9/1 from noon - 3 p.m.

Spartan Gardens

#CollegeColorsDay

Friday, 9/1 from 6 - 8 p.m.

Roger Brown’s Restaurant & Sports Bar, Portsmouth

Thursday, 8/31 from 7 - 9 p.m.

Interactive Introduction to Football for Women

Saturday, 9/2 at 10 a.m.

Saturday, 9/2 at 2 p.m.

