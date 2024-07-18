Watch Now
Coast Live

Actions

"One Hour Cares": Children’s Assistive Technology Service on Coast Live

Posted at 3:04 PM, Jul 18, 2024

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Dr. Chad Dillard from Children’s Assistive Technology Service (CATS) joins Coast Live to discuss the organization's work to provide different devices to children living with disabilities that affect their mobility—at no cost to their families.

To learn more and support the cause, visit atdevicesforkids.org.

Since 2012, One Hour Cares has donated over $250,000 to local nonprofits to support their missions. Visit onehourcares.comfor more information.

Paid for by One Hour Heating and Air Conditioning
onehourcomfort.com

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

On 3

WTKR will match first $4k in donations