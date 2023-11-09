"One Hour Cares" supporting community with Thanksgiving food drive on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Krystal Artis visits Coast Live to share details about One Hour Cares' latest effort to support the community: a Thanksgiving food drive in partnership with the Judeo-Christian Outreach Center.

One Hour Heating and Air Conditioning is supporting the Judeo-Christian Outreach Center by donating non-perishable items for those in need. This food drive will continue until November 17.

Donations will be collected at 240 Clearfield Avenue in the Virginia Beach Town Center area. One Hour technicians will also be collecting non-perishable items from customers during their service & maintenance appointments.

For more information, call One Hour's office at 757-868-7600.

Since 2012, One Hour Cares has donated over $250,000 to local nonprofits to support their missions. Visit onehourcares.comfor more information.

