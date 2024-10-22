One Hour Cares: supporting literacy with "Books on Bikes" on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Local educators Karen Ciotta from McIntosh Elementary and Michele McLean from Stoney Run Elementary discuss their work with "Books on Bikes,"promoting literacy and building lasting relationships with students through reading and community outreach.

To learn more and support the cause, visit Books on Bikes' Facebook Page.

