One Hour Cares: supporting sexual assault victims with Fear 2 Freedom on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Shelly Averett, Chief Executive Officer of Fear 2 Freedom, discusses the organization's mission to support victims of sexual assault and domestic violence and educate the community about these issues.

Learn more about the work done by Fear 2 Freedom to educate, support and empower at fear2freedom.org.

Since 2012, One Hour Cares has donated over $250,000 to local nonprofits to support their missions. Visit onehourcares.comfor more information.

