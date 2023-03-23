"One Hour Cares" supports the missions of local nonprofits on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Jennie Murawski and Krystal Artis from One Hour Heating and Air Conditioning visit Coast Live to discuss how they're revamping their approach to the One Hour Cares program, in an effort to provide more meaningful resources and assistance to small organizations making a big impact in Hampton Roads.

Since 2012, One Hour Cares has donated over $250,000 to local nonprofits to support their missions. Visit onehourcares.comfor more information.

