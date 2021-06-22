Online safety for kids on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Recent studies show that 74 percent of parents of six to 12-year-olds are concerned about their children interacting with people they don’t know online. Another study from the National PTA found that three of five parents surveyed confirmed their kids under 13 were using messaging apps, social media or both, while 81 percent reported their children started using social media between the ages of eight and 13. Antigone Davis, Head of Global Safety at Facebook, joins us with some basic online safety tips and discusses the top parental control and safety features Facebook built into their Messenger Kids platform. For more information visit Facebook.com.