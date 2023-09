HAMPTON ROADS, VA - Both veterans and performers on Coast Comedy Live, local comedians Fred McKinnon (Team Fred) and Sherri Priester tell us about the Best Medicine Brigade and Operation HEAL*ARIOUS coming to Cozzy's in Newport News on September 10th.

Learn more about Operation HEAL*ARIOUS: www.healarious.org

Tickets can be purchased at Cozzy's website: www.cozzys.com