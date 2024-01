Will Roberts, recently seen as General George C. Marshall in "Oppenheimer," joins Chandler Nunnally to discuss his creative process on set, the research and preparation he underwent for the role, and experience being part of one of the most impactful and successful films of 2023.

Christopher Nolan's "Oppenheimer" has grossed nearly $1 billion worldwide, and has been nominated for 13 Academy Awards. The film is available on video-on-demand services now.