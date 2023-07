HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Diego “En Fuego” Gomes and Nick “Nikki Dubs” Weber from popular local 90s tribute band "WOAH!" join Coast Live to perform two original songs, "Only Fools" and "WCW," for Acoustic Music Friday!

Catch "WOAH!" performing live in Hampton Roads!



July 28 at Vanguard, Hampton

August 12 at Peabody's, Va Beach

August 16 at New Realm Brewing Co., Va Beach

For more dates and information, visit the band's website at woah90s.com.

Follow "WOAH!" on Facebook at facebook.com/woah90s.