Our Coast Live Bra Revealed

HAMPTON ROADS, Va— The Bra is finished!

Coast Live teamed up with Norfolk State University Professor Christy Frederick and two of her former design students, Tekayla Wilson and Anjenette Britton. The trio executed the vision superbly. A bra inspired by Marilyn Monroe's classic gown in the 1953 film, Gentlemen prefer Blonds. The only piece left to add was the 2-carat diamond stud provided by Drummond Jewelers in Hampton. The bra will be auctioned off during the Bra-Ha-Ha event October 6, 2024.

Funds raised help to cover costs of mammograms for uninsured and under-insured women.

