Overcoming today's stressful workplace on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - The ‘Employee Stress Check 2021 Report’ conducted by the Harris Poll and Talkspace for Business, the enterprise division of leading online behavioral healthcare company, Talkspace, has found that 67% of employees who are ready to resign think employers have not fulfilled pandemic promises around mental health and well-being. Dr. Rachel O'Neill, Ph.D., joins us. to talk about this study and explain what can be done to overcome stress in the workplace.

For more information visit www.talkspace.com.