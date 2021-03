HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - We talk to Andrea Tembreull, an active EMT member, about the important role the Virginia Beach Volunteer Rescue Squad plays in the community. Plus, Chef Perrin Priest from Ocean Cove Seafood gives us a lesson in oyster shucking as we prepare for the 45th Annual Oyster Fest benefitting the VB Volunteer Rescue Squad.

