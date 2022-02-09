Pageant pressure and mental health on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Beautiful, intelligent, and confident are often words that describe women who compete in pageants, but last week with the passing of former Miss USA, Chelsie Kryst we learned that behind the Crown she was also suffering from severe depression. Ciara White Sparks, a pageant competitor and mental health advocate, joins us to talk about the dangers of pageant pressure and shares her personal story.

If you or someone you know is experiencing suicidal thoughts, please call the National Suicide Hotline at 1(800) 273-8255 or text "HOME" to the Crisis Text Line at 74174.