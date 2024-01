HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Rebecca Brooks, volunteer with Children's Tumor Foundation and co-director of Cupid's Undie Run in Virginia Beach, shares a preview of the event that benefits children with Neurofibromatosis.

Cupid’s Undie Run

Mile-ish Run + Party with a Purpose

February 10, 12 - 4 p.m.

Calypso Bar & Grill

1101 Atlantic Avenue, Va Beach

Register: my.cupids.org

A event by Children’s Tumor Foundation