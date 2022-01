HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - A leading authority in the world of baking, pastry chef and cookbook author Zoë François knows more than anyone how to keep a kitchen stocked with the baking basics. And, with the cold winter months ahead, it’s even more important to make sure that creating your favorite dessert is a piece of cake. Zoë joins us to talk about the Magnolia Network show "Zoë Bakes" and some of the delicious recipes from her book!

Visit magnolia.com to learn more.