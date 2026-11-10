Peake Childhood Center on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA—Peake Childhood Center is private nonprofit, that serves children 6 weeks old to age 5 from Peninsula families of all backgrounds and income levels. In Hampton, the center is accredited by the National Association for the Education of Young Children (NAEYC) , which is the gold standard for early childhood programs. Our Newport News center is in the process of applying for NAEYC accreditation. Additionally, PCC has the highest rating in Hampton in the Virginia Quality Program.

Peake Childhood Center

Locations in Hampton and Newport News

757-825-6200 • www.peakecc.org

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