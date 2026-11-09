Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
2  WX Alerts
Coast Live

McDonald's owner talks giving back to veterans this week on Coast Live

McDonald's owner talks giving back to veterans this week on Coast Live
Posted
Add WTKR as a Google Preferred Source

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Zak Hayes, Local Owner/Operator of McDonald’s Restaurants, joins Coast Live to share how The Golden Arches are giving back to veterans this week for Veteran's Day. Plus, a look at the delicious classic and seasonal menu items available for breakfast right now at your local McDonald's!

  • Wednesday, November 11, veterans can enjoy a free breakfast combo at participating local McDonald’s restaurants, as a small gesture of appreciation for the men and women who have served our country.

Paid for by McDonald's.

More from Coast Live

 

True Crime 757 Podcast