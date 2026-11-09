McDonald's owner talks giving back to veterans this week on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Zak Hayes, Local Owner/Operator of McDonald’s Restaurants, joins Coast Live to share how The Golden Arches are giving back to veterans this week for Veteran's Day. Plus, a look at the delicious classic and seasonal menu items available for breakfast right now at your local McDonald's!

Wednesday, November 11, veterans can enjoy a free breakfast combo at participating local McDonald’s restaurants, as a small gesture of appreciation for the men and women who have served our country.

Paid for by McDonald's.