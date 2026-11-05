"Avatar: Seven Havens" cast talks new series, fave character ships on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Saheli Khan, Aishu Devan & Major Curda from "Avatar: Seven Havens" discuss their takes on the new show's setting and characters, and which original "Avatar" character ships make their hearts soar.
"Avatar: Seven Havens" is streaming now on Paramount+.
The Seven Havens are in trouble, but will a new Avatar bring salvation or demise? Avatar: Seven Havens is the all-new animated series from Avatar: The Last Airbender co-creators Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko. Set in a world shattered by a devastating cataclysm, Avatar: Seven Havens follows Pavi, a young Earthbender who discovers she's the new Avatar after Korra, only to find that in this dangerous era, that title marks her as humanity's destroyer, not its savior. Hunted by both human and spirit enemies, Pavi and her long-lost twin Nisha must uncover their mysterious origins and save the Seven Havens before civilization's last strongholds collapse.