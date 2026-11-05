East Coast Elder Law on how to have discussions about estate planning on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Rachel Anderson and Shannon Laymon-Pecoraro explain how crucial it is to have discussions about estate planning and lasting legacy with loved ones, and why now may be the perfect time to do it.

Elder Law Solutions for Every Stage of Life, Not Just for Seniors

Estate & Trust Administration

Estate Planning

Guardianship & Conservatorship

Long-Term Care Planning

Special Needs Planning

Settlement Consulting

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East Coast Elder Law, PLLC

eastcoast-elderlaw.com

(757) 734-7584