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East Coast Elder Law on how to have discussions about estate planning on Coast Live

East Coast Elder Law on how to have discussions about estate planning on Coast Live
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HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Rachel Anderson and Shannon Laymon-Pecoraro explain how crucial it is to have discussions about estate planning and lasting legacy with loved ones, and why now may be the perfect time to do it.

Elder Law Solutions for Every Stage of Life, Not Just for Seniors

  • Estate & Trust Administration
  • Estate Planning
  • Guardianship & Conservatorship
  • Long-Term Care Planning
  • Special Needs Planning
  • Settlement Consulting

Paid for by
East Coast Elder Law, PLLC
eastcoast-elderlaw.com
(757) 734-7584

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