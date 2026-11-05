Festival of Trees Year 7 on Coast Live

Hampton Roads, VA--The Annual Festival of Trees is a beautiful gathering where you can purchase a fully decorated, themed Christmas tree while also doing good in your neighborhood. In its 7th year, Westminster Canterbury on Chesapeake Bay began raising scholarship funds for residents in the community.

The annual festival is set for November 20th at 5:30 at Westminster-Canterbury on Chesapeake Bay and includes a variety of items that may be purchased and auctioned to the highest bidder.

Presented by: Westminster Canterbury on Chesapeake Bay