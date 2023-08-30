Pediatric Cancer Awareness Month with Chartway Promise Foundation on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Christine Wilson, President of the Chartway Promise Foundation, joins Coast Live to share all the ways the foundation is giving back to the community in September, as part of Pediatric Cancer Awareness Month—and how you can join in the effort.

Chartway Promise Foundation has many events in September to support their mission:

Saturday & Sunday, Sept. 2-3



The inaugural Chartway Virginia Beach 10 Miler at the Oceanfront on Labor Day Weekend

Two “Wish Reveals” – one each day -- with partners, Hooked on Hope VB and Make-A-Wish Greater Virginia



Saturday, September 16



ODU v. Wake Forest football game on Saturday Sept. 16 at SB Ballard Stadium in Norfolk

Wish Reveal with partner, Toby’s Dream Foundation



Wednesday, September 20



“Ready Bag packing party” with partner Roc Solid Foundation

Sunday, September 24



Virginia Museum of Contemporary Art, Virginia Beach

"Night for Hope" – cocktail party, auctions, tastings, live music, family testimonials



Monday, September 25



Cavalier Golf and Yacht Club, Virginia Beach

"Swings Fore Smiles" golf tournament, Wish Reveal partner Toby’s Dream Foundation



Learn more about the Chartway Promise Foundation at chartwaypromisefoundation.org.

Paid for by Chartway Federal Credit Union

Chartway.com