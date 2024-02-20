Peninsula Agency on Aging on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA - The Peninsula Agency on Aging offers a variety of services and programs designed to support older adults in maintaining their independence and well-being. We spoke with Randi Keesee about the organization's core services and what is in most demand right now.

To learn more, contact the Peninsula Agency on Aging at www.paainc.orgor call 757-873-0541.

You can also attend the upcoming Community Forum on Aging presented by PAA:

The Power of Aging

Wednesday, March 6, 2024 • 8:00am - 2:00pm

Liberty Live

1021 Big Bethel Rd, Hampton

Featuring Keynote Speaker: A ’Lelia Bundles

