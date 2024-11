HAMPTON ROADS, Va.—Candles can create an aesthetic for your décor and natural ones can protect your family and fur babies while you celebrate the wonder of the holidays. Perfectly Natural Brands not only creates wonderfully smelling soaps and lotions, they also make 45-hour burn candles in a variety of scents. April Woodard, a pure candlista got a lesson on how to care for your candles.

Presented by: Perfectly Natural Brands