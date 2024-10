HAMPTON ROADS, Va.—Halloween is not just spooky for humans; it can also scare our furry friends. Coast spoke to The Virginia Beach SPCA about some tips for trick-or-treating season that will keep your fur babies healthy and happy.

1) Dress pets only if they are comfortable Be aware wearing a mask may scare your pet.

3) Avoid letting your pets ingest toxic candy like chocolate for dogs.

4) Put animals away safely behind a gate during trick-or-treating hours.

